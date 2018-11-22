CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Holdings Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after purchasing an additional 536,084 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 946,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,953,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,359,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $321,517.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. David purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.04 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

