Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.80 ($1.43).

Shares of LON COA traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.50 ($1.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

