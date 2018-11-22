Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $392,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 544.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $317.32 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $264.53 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

