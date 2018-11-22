Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Stake Decreased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,811,000 after acquiring an additional 381,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $117,826.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,126.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

