Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,442,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,717,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,375,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,395,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-has-1-80-million-stake-in-invesco-ltd-ivz.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.