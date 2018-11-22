Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 9,185 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,962.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 78.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 319,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-purchases-9185-shares-of-centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp.html.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.