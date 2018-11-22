Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,426 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,054,000 after buying an additional 194,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,531,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,490,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,426 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-sells-6426-shares-of-invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy.html.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.