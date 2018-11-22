Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $144.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-trims-holdings-in-invesco-sp-midcap-400-pure-growth-etf-rfg.html.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.