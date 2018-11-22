Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Fortive by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.86 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $35,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

