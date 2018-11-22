Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,451 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after buying an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Corning by 916.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 963,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 868,500 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,247,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,934,000 after buying an additional 617,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,077,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,178,000 after buying an additional 451,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $143,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,472 shares of company stock worth $2,234,730 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,451 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-sells-20451-shares-of-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.