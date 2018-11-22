Comparing DexCom (DXCM) & Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 4.72% -2.89% -1.39% Tandem Diabetes Care -93.07% -204.32% -43.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $718.50 million 15.04 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -209.67 Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 17.40 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.54

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. DexCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DexCom and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 6 13 0 2.68 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 2 10 0 2.83

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $45.88, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

