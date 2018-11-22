Comparing Mandom (MDOMF) & Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mandom does not pay a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 13.55% 12,004.60% 20.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandom and Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $734.92 million 1.83 $56.96 million $1.18 23.63 Colgate-Palmolive $15.45 billion 3.48 $2.02 billion $2.87 21.57

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mandom has a beta of 5.54, suggesting that its share price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mandom and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 3 12 2 0 1.94

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $67.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Mandom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Mandom on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs; a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions; and various products with natural ingredients. The company's principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet, and Hill's Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its oral, personal and home care products to various retail and wholesale customers, and distributors; and pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

