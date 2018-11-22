Compass Group (CPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Compass Group (LON:CPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.60 ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 77 ($1.01) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,689.50 ($22.08) on Thursday. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,396.50 ($18.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,698 ($22.19).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 25.40 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,622 ($21.19) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.72) target price (up previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,727.67 ($22.58).

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,689 ($22.07) per share, with a total value of £27,294.24 ($35,664.76).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/compass-group-cpg-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-60-eps.html.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.