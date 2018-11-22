ConocoPhillips’ (COP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their hold rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.37.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.