Contrasting Harmonic (HLIT) & Sonic Foundry (SOFO)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Harmonic alerts:

This table compares Harmonic and Sonic Foundry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.35 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -10.31 Sonic Foundry $36.00 million 0.19 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harmonic and Sonic Foundry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -9.26% -5.97% -2.60% Sonic Foundry -10.87% -258.54% -16.66%

Summary

Harmonic beats Sonic Foundry on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.