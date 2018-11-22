Contrasting Indoor Harvest (INQD) & Curtiss-Wright (CW)

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 13.19 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.07 $214.89 million $5.03 21.31

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -948.81% Curtiss-Wright 10.98% 17.59% 8.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Indoor Harvest and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75

Curtiss-Wright has a consensus target price of $136.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than Indoor Harvest.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Indoor Harvest does not pay a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Indoor Harvest on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices, joysticks, and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves for use in the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and naval propulsion and auxiliary equipment, including coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

