ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConvergeOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. ConvergeOne also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConvergeOne will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConvergeOne.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.71 million. ConvergeOne had a negative return on equity of 76.41% and a net margin of 1.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConvergeOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVON traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,376. The firm has a market cap of $952.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.30. ConvergeOne has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. ConvergeOne’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConvergeOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConvergeOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

