Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Position Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 145.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,590,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 894,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,580,744.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

