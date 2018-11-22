CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.91

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 3741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth $54,284,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth $15,374,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14,871.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 356,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 354,081 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

