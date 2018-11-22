CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In related news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $580,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

