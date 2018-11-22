Coro Mining (COP) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a news impact score of 3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the mining company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of COP stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. Coro Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.16.

In related news, insider Tembo Capital Mining Gp Limite purchased 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$390,000.00.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

