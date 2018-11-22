Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,160 shares of company stock worth $131,367. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

