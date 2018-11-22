Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.13% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $100,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,147.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,160 shares of company stock worth $131,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Bought by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-shares-bought-by-teachers-insurance-annuity-association-of-america.html.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.