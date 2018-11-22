Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives C$6.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CJR.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

CJR.B opened at C$4.81 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

