Cosmetics B.V. Jab Purchases 1,470,000 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY) Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,568,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,105,318.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cosmetics B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,800,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,696,000.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 5,400,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,030,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,339,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of Coty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,954,000.00.

COTY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Coty Inc has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coty by 160.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 301,094 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coty by 791.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 43.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,208,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

