Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after buying an additional 858,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,229,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,301,817,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $629,647,000 after buying an additional 82,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $255.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $171.10 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/costco-wholesale-co-cost-stake-raised-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.