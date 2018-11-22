Cousins Properties (CUZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cousins Properties have underperformed its industry in the past month. Nonetheless, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year FFO per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company’s unmatched portfolio of Class A office assets, located in the Sun Belt markets, augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, robust fundamental of the office real estate market in the Sun Belt region has enabled the company to enjoy strong rent growth. Further, opportunistic developments in the best sub-markets keep us optimistic. Moreover, as the economy revives and job market improves, growth in demand for office space is likely to increase. This will likely result in higher net absorption for the company’s portfolio. However, stiff competition from other market players impacts its ability to attract and retain tenants at higher rents. Rising supply of office space is expected to further impact rent growth.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CUZ. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 2,150,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,288. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 163,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 298,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

