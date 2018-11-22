Covesting Price Hits $0.50 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Covesting has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $18,195.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00011138 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covesting Profile

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

