Covestro (1COV) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.89 ($87.08).

ETR:1COV opened at €48.07 ($55.90) on Wednesday. Covestro has a one year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a one year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

