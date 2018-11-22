Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 124,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,191,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 104.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 108.9% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.16.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

