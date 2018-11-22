Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $223.67 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

