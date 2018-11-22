Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Holdings Cut by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,192,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 936,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 99.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 140,615 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

