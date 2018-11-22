Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cfra set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €213.54 ($248.30).

FRA ALV opened at €185.18 ($215.33) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

