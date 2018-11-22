Creditbit Market Capitalization Achieves $58,595.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Creditbit token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a total market cap of $58,595.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.02427999 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,771,930 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

