CRH (CRH) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

CRH (NYSE:CRH) has been given a $35.00 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CRH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CRH by 108.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.