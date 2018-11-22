CRH (CRH) Given Buy Rating at Cfra

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cfra in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRH. Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CRH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

CRH stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. CRH has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRH by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CRH by 3,128.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 257,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CRH by 11.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $15,553,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CRH by 551,608.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 452,319 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

