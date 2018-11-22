Critical Analysis: T.J.T. (AXLE) and Polaris Industries (PII)

T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) and Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for T.J.T. and Polaris Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris Industries 0 10 4 1 2.40

Polaris Industries has a consensus price target of $110.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Polaris Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris Industries is more favorable than T.J.T..

Profitability

This table compares T.J.T. and Polaris Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A Polaris Industries 4.68% 43.14% 11.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Polaris Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Polaris Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Polaris Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. T.J.T. does not pay a dividend. Polaris Industries pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Polaris Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T.J.T. and Polaris Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris Industries $5.43 billion 1.07 $172.49 million $4.85 19.40

Polaris Industries has higher revenue and earnings than T.J.T..

Risk & Volatility

T.J.T. has a beta of -4.37, suggesting that its stock price is 537% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polaris Industries beats T.J.T. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T.J.T.

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems. The company also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, it sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of dealers and distributors, as well as through online. The company markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER XP, RZR XP, Turbo DYNAMIX, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycles, Slingshot, GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, and Trail Tech brands. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its 84 brick-and-mortar 4 Wheel Parts retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

