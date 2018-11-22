Critical Analysis: ZAP (ZAAP) and Fox Factory (FOXF)

ZAP (OTCMKTS:ZAAP) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZAP and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAP N/A N/A N/A Fox Factory 11.43% 29.77% 17.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZAP and Fox Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAP $10.77 million 0.06 -$23.48 million N/A N/A Fox Factory $475.63 million 5.40 $43.12 million $1.59 42.51

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than ZAP.

Risk and Volatility

ZAP has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZAP and Fox Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Fox Factory 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fox Factory has a consensus target price of $62.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Fox Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than ZAP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Fox Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of ZAP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Fox Factory shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fox Factory beats ZAP on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZAP

ZAP, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric and advanced technology vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company offers electric, alternative energy and fuel efficient automobiles and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and scooters, and other forms of personal transportation. ZAP also markets its electric transportation products through its zapworld.com Website. The company was formerly known as ZAPWORLD.COM and changed its name to ZAP in 2001. ZAP was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California.

