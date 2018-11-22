Critical Review: LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY) vs. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LONZA GRP AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. LONZA GRP AG/ADR pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONZA GRP AG/ADR $5.19 billion 4.31 $737.83 million $1.19 25.20 Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $285.80 million 0.92 $10.37 million N/A N/A

LONZA GRP AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of LONZA GRP AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONZA GRP AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 1.86% 10.16% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LONZA GRP AG/ADR and Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONZA GRP AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats LONZA GRP AG/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies. The company also provides drinking water sanitizers, nutraceuticals, antidandruff agents, and other personal care ingredients; and agricultural products and advanced coatings and composites, as well as microbial control solutions that combat dangerous viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens. Lonza Group Ltd was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc. operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

