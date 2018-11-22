Critical Survey: Semler Scientific (SMLR) versus The Competition

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS: SMLR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Semler Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 189 559 1131 46 2.54

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.04%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 19.66% -982.53% 74.53% Semler Scientific Competitors -126.74% -112.59% -27.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $12.45 million -$1.51 million -102.68 Semler Scientific Competitors $1.25 billion $101.33 million -18.66

Semler Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific peers beat Semler Scientific on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

