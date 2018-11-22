Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 267,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

