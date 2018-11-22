Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $80.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,627,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,255,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,970 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

