Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 249,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-has-6-81-million-stake-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.