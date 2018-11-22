CryCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $194,546.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One CryCash token can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $194,546.00 and approximately $955.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000751 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003269 BTC.

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,597,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.