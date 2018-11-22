CSI Compressco (CCLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.50. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. Analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

