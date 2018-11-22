CSP Inc. (CSPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 702.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CSP worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.89.

In related news, Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

