Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.40. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 7119538 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ctrip-com-international-ctrp-shares-gap-up-to-25-40.html.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.