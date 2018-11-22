Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.40. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 7119538 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $52.82 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83.
Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.
