Cummins Inc. (CMI) Position Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cummins by 45.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cummins by 79.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,272,000 after purchasing an additional 248,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.72 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $796,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

