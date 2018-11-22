Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Director Purchases $50,365.20 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Director Bruce D. Hoechner purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CW opened at $107.17 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

