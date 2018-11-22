CVR Partners (UAN) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) bonds fell 0.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 9.25% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $105.28 and was trading at $106.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,541. CVR Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.12.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CVR Partners LP will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 165.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,407,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,918,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 428,396 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $565,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

